Slay Queen suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a Nairobi club and exposes too much (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 02, 2026 - A video of a daring Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular Nairobi nightclub has gone viral on social media.
In the clip, the lady, who appeared to be tipsy, is seen
dancing energetically alongside other ladies on the dance floor.
However, she seemingly suffered an embarrassing wardrobe
malfunction as her short dress repeatedly drifted up, exposing more than she
may have intended.
The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online.
While some netizens sympathized with her over the awkward
moment, others claimed it was a deliberate stunt to attract attention, arguing
that some city Slay Queens are willing to do anything for clout.
Watch the video>>> below
Karibu tuone kila kitu pic.twitter.com/P1ABkNInTf— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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