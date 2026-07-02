Slay Queen suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a Nairobi club and exposes too much (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - A video of a daring Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular Nairobi nightclub has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the lady, who appeared to be tipsy, is seen dancing energetically alongside other ladies on the dance floor.

However, she seemingly suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as her short dress repeatedly drifted up, exposing more than she may have intended.

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some netizens sympathized with her over the awkward moment, others claimed it was a deliberate stunt to attract attention, arguing that some city Slay Queens are willing to do anything for clout.

Watch the video>>> below

Karibu tuone kila kitu pic.twitter.com/P1ABkNInTf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST