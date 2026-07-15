SHOCK as it emerges that gun used by thugs in daring Spring Valley robbery belongs to Court of Appeal Judge AGGREY MUCHELULE (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Police have confirmed that the firearm recovered from armed robbers who staged a daring attack at Chaiiwali Café in Spring Valley is registered to Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

The Beretta pistol was seized after detectives gunned down Vincent Ochieng, one of the suspects, during a sting operation in Joska along Kangundo Road.

Justice Muchelule, upon being informed, admitted he was unaware his licensed firearm was missing and filed a formal report at Spring Valley Police Station on Tuesday, July 14.

The judge explained that the last time he saw the weapon was in October 2025 while renewing his gun permit.

He added that he rarely carried the pistol and did not notice it had disappeared from his Kitusuru home.

At the time of its disappearance, the firearm was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding the weapon for ballistic analysis, suspecting it may have been used in other unsolved crimes across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Machakos counties.

The revelation comes days after Ochieng was fatally shot in a confrontation with detectives.

According to the DCI, officers raided a house in Joska where the suspect was hiding.

Intelligence indicated he had taken refuge at his girlfriend’s residence.

When police identified themselves and ordered the occupants to open the door, Ochieng allegedly fired at them through a kitchen window.

Detectives returned fire, killing him instantly.

DCI believes Ochieng was part of a wider criminal network behind a spate of violent robberies in Nairobi and neighboring counties.

Investigations into the firearm’s history and the gang’s activities remain ongoing.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.