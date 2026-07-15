Kenyan content creator VICTORIA ERASTY sparks debate with bold view on why men keep side chicks – “They don’t do too much”





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Kenyan content creator Victoria Erasty has stirred online debate after sharing her bold views on why some men keep side chicks.

“Mpango wa kando, they don’t do too much.

"Ni attention tu, and peace, and because they give you a listening ear,” she said during an interview with comedian Oga Obinna.

She painted a vivid picture of how emotional care plays out in such scenarios.

“Kuna dem alisema ukienda kwa mpango wa kando, ashakutoa koti, amekutoa viatu, amekufungua shati, umeketi hapo.

“Chances are she is in lingerie, and she is asking you how your day was.”

For her, the attraction lies less in extravagance and more in creating a calm environment where someone feels understood.

“They are listening to you. They are not yapping at you. Ukitoka huko, mentally you are going to deal with your wife.”

She added that this kind of consistent attention can even lead to extraordinary gestures.

“That is why utapata side chick ananunuliwa hadi shamba. Hio tu, details tu, attention tukidogo.

"Umeshinda aje? Nini inakusumbua?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.