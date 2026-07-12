CCTV footage captures armed thugs robbing victims at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ruaka as insecurity escalates in different parts of the country (VIDEOS)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A series of CCTV clips capture the moment armed thugs riding on a motorbike accosted members of the public in Ruaka before robbing them of their phones.

In the footage, a man armed with a pistol is seen confronting two women who were seated outside a salon, busy scrolling through their phones.

He ordered the victims to lie on the ground and physically assaulted them while demanding that they hand over their phones.

The women were heard screaming for help as the gunman fired into the air.

The same gunman then stormed the salon, where several women were being attended to, and brandished a pistol, sending those inside scrambling for safety as they screamed in fear.

The victims were also robbed of their phones and other personal belongings.

The gunmen fled the scene on a motorbike after the robbery.

Watch the CCTV clips.



