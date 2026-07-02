“I have never seen a handsome man like my husband” - Former Governor CHARITY NGILU marks 20 years since husband’s passing with glowing tribute







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Former Governor Charity Ngilu has penned a heartfelt message as her family commemorated 20 years since the death of her husband, Engineer Mwendwa Ngilu.

Ngilu joined relatives in remembering the man she described as the head of their family and the love of her life.

“It’s been 20 years since the head of our family, Eng. Mwendwa Ngilu, went to be with God,” she shared.

Adding: “I have never seen a handsome man like my husband.”

“We gathered today to celebrate the incredible legacy of the love of my life, an irreplaceable father and a beacon of hope to many”

“Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts”

Engineer Mwendwa Ngilu passed away on June 30th, 2006, at the age of 63 while receiving treatment at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, after battling diabetes.

At the time, Charity Ngilu was serving as Kenya’s Minister for Health in President Mwai Kibaki’s Government.

His body was flown back to Kenya, where family, friends and political leaders gathered before he was laid to rest at the family home in Mbooni, Makueni District.

The Kenyan DAILY POST