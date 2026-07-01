‘Sharp Boy’ Busted! CCTV captures a man who took a LADY on a date at Hashgrill Ngara and left without settling a bill of Ksh 10,000 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A man is being sought after he took a lady on a date at Hashgrill Restaurant in Ngara and left without settling the bill.

According to the restaurant's management, the pair ordered food and drinks worth Ksh 10,000 before leaving the premises without making the payment.

Unaware that their movements had been captured by CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant, the two reportedly walked out after the meal.

The restaurant has since shared the CCTV footage online and appealed to members of the public with any information that could help identify the pair to come forward.

Watch the video>>> below

How much was the bill?? Hashgrill makes a lot of money to expose someone juu ya pesa haifiki 10k pic.twitter.com/G9xICWdlMG — Richkidd wizzy (@RichkiddWizzy) July 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST