An eyewitness reveals how CECIL OUMA was shot dead inside Youth PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’ car while demanding more money after mobilizing youths to attend his event (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - An eyewitness has come forward with claims about how community mobilizer, Cecil Ouma, was shot dead inside a vehicle belonging to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Fikirini Jacobs.

The incident occurred after the PS attended a youth empowerment programme.

According to reports, Ouma had been tasked with mobilizing about 60 youths to attend the event.

After the programme, the PS handed Ouma Ksh 10,000 to distribute among the youths.

However, the youths protested, arguing that the amount was too little.

Ouma then got into the PS’ official vehicle to ask for more money, where a scuffle reportedly ensued.

According to the eyewitness, Ouma was shot inside the vehicle before his body was thrown out as the PS’ convoy drove away.

The incident has sparked calls for justice from members of the public and those who knew the slain community mobilizer.

Watch the video>>> below

We demand #JusticeForCecilOtieno .



Fikirini Jacobs must come out clear.



We are not going to sit and watch as this killer regime continues killing young people.#JusticeForCecilOtieno pic.twitter.com/lPDA4tzrEv — I am Chege (@_James041) July 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST