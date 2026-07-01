RUTO’s Senior Advisor demands justice after ODM Youth Leader is shot dead by PS FIKIRINI JACOBS' bodyguard – ‘Everyone Responsible Must Face the Law’







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - President William Ruto's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Makau Mutua, has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Cecil Otieno Ouma, a Technical University of Kenya (TUK) alumnus and ODM youth leader, who was shot by a bodyguard attached to Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs, Fikirini Jacobs.

According to reports, Ouma had been tasked with mobilizing members of the Tutam Youths, a group that supports President Ruto's re-election bid, to attend a youth empowerment event hosted by PS Jacobs in Kariokor, Nairobi.

He is said to have mobilized about 60 young people for the function.

After the event, the PS handed Ouma Ksh10,000 to distribute among the youths.

However, tensions reportedly flared after the group rejected the amount, arguing that it was too little for an entire day's work.

The youths urged Ouma to return to the PS and request additional money.

He got into the PS' vehicle to make the request but never emerged alive.

Reports claim that during the confrontation, the PS' bodyguard shot him in the chest.

Ouma was later taken to Park Road Nursing Home, where he was pronounced dead after succumbing to excessive bleeding.

Reacting to the incident, Prof. Makau Mutua took to X to demand accountability.

"It's tragic that Cecil Ouma, a young man attending a youth empowerment event, was allegedly shot dead by a security officer attached to Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs. This tragedy must be investigated thoroughly and fully so that everyone responsible faces the full force of the law. There must be no place in our society for such a calamity."





The Kenyan DAILY POST