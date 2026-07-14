Senior KDF officer who murdered wife and two children at Laikipia Air Base and dumped bodies in a shallow grave sentenced to life imprisonment (PHOTO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - The High Court in Nyeri has sentenced Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Major Peter Mwaura Mugure to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his wife and two children in October 2019.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, July 14, the presiding judge described the killings as “barbaric,” noting that the circumstances of the crime warranted the maximum custodial sentence.

The conviction followed a successful prosecution by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which secured three counts of murder against the senior military officer.

According to the ODPP, Mugure lured his family to Laikipia Air Base under the guise of a visit before carrying out the killings.

Evidence presented in court showed that on October 26, 2019, he took his two children outside on the pretext of showing them around the grounds before killing them.

Later that evening, he murdered their mother.

The bodies were concealed in the boot of his vehicle and later dumped in a shallow grave at a remote location.

Prosecutors, led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Jennifer Kaniu and Pithon Mwangi, argued that the murders were premeditated.

Witness testimony revealed that Mugure had visited the burial site days earlier and arranged for a grave to be dug, underscoring deliberate planning.

The court found the prosecution’s case credible, consistent, and convincing, ruling that the evidence irresistibly pointed to Mugure’s guilt.

In its judgment, the High Court emphasized that the brutality of the crime and the betrayal of trust demanded the harshest penalty available.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.