He is eating a balanced diet - Netizens react as a polygamous man flaunts his 3 wives! Ameoa Hadi Mbilikimo (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A trending video shows a man happily introducing his three wives, leaving social media users talking.
In
the clip, the women introduce themselves one after the other, from the first
wife to the third, as they appear comfortable and cheerful in each other's
company.
The
wives have different body types, something that caught the attention of
netizens, with many commenting on the man's apparent preferences.
Some
users jokingly remarked that the man is "eating a balanced diet," in
reference to the different body shapes of his wives, while others admired the
family's seemingly harmonious relationship.
Watch the video below.
Bro is eating a balanced diet. pic.twitter.com/mpS2mZ5ooe— Chela🖤 (@Ruthjelagat13) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments