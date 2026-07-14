He is eating a balanced diet - Netizens react as a polygamous man flaunts his 3 wives! Ameoa Hadi Mbilikimo (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A trending video shows a man happily introducing his three wives, leaving social media users talking.

In the clip, the women introduce themselves one after the other, from the first wife to the third, as they appear comfortable and cheerful in each other's company.

The wives have different body types, something that caught the attention of netizens, with many commenting on the man's apparent preferences.

Some users jokingly remarked that the man is "eating a balanced diet," in reference to the different body shapes of his wives, while others admired the family's seemingly harmonious relationship.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.