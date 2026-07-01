Senator EDWIN SIFUNA reveals why he is challenging ouster as ODM SG in court - "I'm not clinging to the position"







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has clarified that his legal challenge against the decision to remove him as Secretary‑General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not about clinging to the position.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 1st, Sifuna stressed that ODM has many capable leaders who could serve in the role.

He explained that his case is focused on the process of his removal rather than a personal desire to remain in office.

“It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary General of ODM.”

“ODM has a lot of talent; many people can do that job.”

“It is not that I am clinging to the position, my issue is with their process,” he stated.

ODM announced Sifuna’s removal on June 22nd following a resolution by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party said the decision was based on findings from the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had investigated a complaint against him.

“After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee’s recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna,” the statement read.

However, Sifuna’s faction, Linda Mwananchi, led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, rejected the decision, arguing that due process was not followed.

They likened the move to an earlier attempt in February, which was declared unconstitutional.

“On the face of it, the decision bears similarities with the first one in February; unprocedural, unfair and contrary to the party’s Constitution,” the faction said.

Linda Mwananchi has vowed to challenge the ouster in court, expressing confidence that the ruling will be overturned.

“We are convinced it should suffer the same fate as the first one in February,” the group declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST