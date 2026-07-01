Embakasi East MP BABU OWINO ranked best performing MP in latest survey - See FULL LIST!







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has emerged as the best‑performing lawmaker in Kenya, according to the latest survey by Infotrak Research.

The poll, released on Wednesday, July 1st, placed the ODM legislator at the top with an approval rating of 80 percent.

He was closely followed by Kabuchai MP, Majimbo Kalasinga, who scored 78 percent.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and Taveta MP, John Bwire, tied in third place, each recording 76 percent.

In fourth position were Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP, Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP, Gideon Kipkoech, Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, and Mukurweini MP, Kaguchia Gichohi, all with 73 percent.

Aldai MP, Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP, Jackson Lekumontare, and Wundanyi MP, Danson Mwashako, followed in fifth place with 72 percent.

Meanwhile, Mbooni MP, Erastus Nzioka, Changamwe MP, Omar Mwinyi, and Awendo MP, John Walter Owino, were ranked sixth with 71 percent.

Among Senators, Kirinyaga’s Kamau Murang’o topped the list with 69 percent, followed by Nyandarua Senator, John Methu, at 68 percent.

Murang’a Senator, Joel Nyutu, came third with 65 percent, while Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot secured fourth and fifth positions with 64 and 63 percent, respectively.

This recognition adds to Babu’s growing profile, coming just months after he was feted as Kenya’s best MP during the Starleaders Award ceremony at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, on April 2nd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST