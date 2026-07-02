RUTO’s Senior Advisor calls for ban on Tuk Tuks in Nairobi and major roads and highways - “Pathetic Contraptions”







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Prof. Makau Mutua, has reignited debate on urban transport after calling for a ban on tuk‑tuks from major roads and highways across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2nd, Mutua described tuk‑tuks as unsafe and unsightly, insisting that they obstruct traffic and degrade the image of cities.

“Why do we have tuk‑tuks on major roads and highways, even in Nairobi?”

“We shouldn’t. These pathetic contraptions aren’t roadworthy.”

“They obstruct traffic, are completely unsightly, and degrade our capital city.”

“Please remove them from our major roads in cities and towns,” he said.

The law scholar’s remarks echo his earlier call for a total ban on boda bodas in urban centers.

On July 17th, 2025, Mutua argued that motorcycles should have no place in modern cities, branding them chaotic and indisciplined.

“No modern city should tolerate such chaos, illegality, terrible aesthetics and indiscipline on its roads. Absolutely unacceptable,” he declared.

His comments sparked outrage from the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK), which demanded an apology.

The association condemned Mutua’s remarks as reckless and inconsistent with the Bottom‑Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), a government policy aimed at empowering ordinary citizens.

“Such remarks are not only reckless but deeply inconsiderate coming from a leader associated with a Government that champions BETA,” BAK said in a statement.

Mutua, however, stood firm, refusing to retract his position.

He accused the boda boda sector of lawlessness, citing dangerous riding practices, disregard for traffic rules and frequent accidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST