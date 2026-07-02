Confident Treasury CS JOHN MBADI bets on RUTO’s re-election, rules out vying for a political seat in 2027 Elections - “I’ll remain in Cabinet”







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has confirmed that he will not contest any political seat in the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s JKL show on Wednesday night, July 1st, Mbadi stated that he has made a deliberate decision to step back from elective politics.

He revealed his ambition is to continue serving as a Cabinet Secretary beyond August 2027, depending on the outcome of the presidential vote.

“I am intending to remain a Cabinet Secretary possibly until after August 2027.”

“I am not going to run in the election. After August, I hope President William Ruto, after winning, God willing, will give me an appointment.”

“I have taken a conscious decision not to run,” he said.

Mbadi joined the Cabinet in 2024 after serving as a nominated MP and ODM national chairman.

In 2022, he withdrew his Homa Bay gubernatorial bid in favor of Governor Gladys Wanga, following advice from the late former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

His political journey has often been intertwined with ODM’s leadership, and he has been viewed as a potential successor to Raila in Luo Nyanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST