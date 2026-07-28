RUTO’s PS explains why Affordable Housing Units are not available for rent





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - The State Department for Housing and Urban Development has clarified that houses under the Affordable Housing Programme are not offered for rental-only occupancy.

The clarification followed a social media inquiry from a user who sought to rent a unit without entering into a homeownership arrangement.

Responding to the query, the department explained that the programme is structured to promote homeownership rather than provide rental units.

“Kindly note that the Affordable Housing Programme is designed to support homeownership, not rental-only occupancy,” the department stated.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga outlined two pathways available to prospective buyers.

The first is the Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS), which requires a five percent deposit before moving in.

Occupants then make monthly payments until the purchase is complete, after which they are issued a Sectional Title Deed confirming ownership.

The second option is outright purchase, where buyers who can pay the full price upfront immediately receive a Sectional Title Deed.

Once ownership is transferred, homeowners have full rights over the property, including the freedom to occupy, lease, or use it as they wish.

“Once you become the legal owner of the unit, you are free to occupy it, rent it out, or use it as you wish,” the department added.

The clarification comes days after reports suggested contributors had withdrawn Ksh2.56 billion from the programme due to lack of confidence.

On July 22, PS Hinga and Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu dismissed the claims, explaining that the amount reflected Boma Yangu savings being applied toward home purchases.

According to the department, once a contributor is allocated a unit, their savings are transferred from the Boma Yangu account and used as part of the purchase process, reinforcing the programme’s focus on homeownership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.