Actress GLORIA MORAA opens up on grief two years after losing daughter – “I am always crushed to the core”







Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Two years after the devastating loss of her daughter, actress Gloria Moraa has shared a deeply emotional message that continues to touch hearts across social media.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Moraa marked the second anniversary of her daughter Marie Blac Achieng’s passing with a raw reflection.

“Two years down, forever to go… feels like two days; the pain is the same exact. They lied by saying it gets better with time.

“I am always crushed to the core… keep resting, my child; it can never be well,” she wrote.

Her words drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors, many offering prayers and encouragement as she continues to navigate life without her firstborn.

Moraa has remained open about her grief since Marie’s untimely death in July 2024, often using her platform to honor her daughter’s memory and to remind others that grief is not something one simply “gets over.”

Earlier this year, on what would have been Marie’s 21st birthday, Moraa shared another heartbreaking tribute, admitting she cries daily and that her life “took a 360” after her daughter’s passing.

She questioned whether she would ever experience genuine happiness again, underscoring the lasting emotional toll of losing a child.

During Marie’s memorial service in August 2024, Moraa recalled their close bond, describing her daughter as kind, supportive, and a source of comfort during difficult times.

Marie, who was pursuing university studies, was laid to rest on August 10, 2024, in Kisumu County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.