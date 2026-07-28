Media personality JANET MBUGUA shares her thoughts on growing trend of women choosing to be child-free





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has weighed in on the growing trend of women choosing not to have children, sparking a candid conversation about motherhood and cultural expectations.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Janet reflected on her own journey as a mother of two sons, saying she would choose motherhood again because of the joy and meaning it has brought her.

However, she acknowledged that many women would answer differently, and that honesty should be respected.

“I would choose this life again. But I know women who wouldn’t, and they’re not bad mothers for saying it,” she said.

She believes conversations should allow mothers to speak openly, without fear of being judged or misunderstood.

“It doesn’t make them bad mothers; I just think it makes them honest ones,” she added.

Her reflections highlight a broader cultural shift where more women are openly questioning whether motherhood is the right path for them.

Janet stressed that choosing not to have children, or admitting one would have preferred a child‑free life, should not be seen as shameful.

“Culture does not give mothers just room to be. It is not about the children being a mistake.

“I don’t think it is foolish for women to say I would choose being child‑free,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.