Media personality JANET MBUGUA shares her thoughts on growing trend of women choosing to be child-free

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has weighed in on the growing trend of women choosing not to have children, sparking a candid conversation about motherhood and cultural expectations.
Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Janet reflected on her
own journey as a mother of two sons, saying she would choose motherhood again
because of the joy and meaning it has brought her.
However, she acknowledged that many women would answer
differently, and that honesty should be respected.
“I would choose this
life again. But I know women who wouldn’t, and they’re not bad mothers for
saying it,” she said.
She believes conversations should allow mothers to speak
openly, without fear of being judged or misunderstood.
“It doesn’t make them bad mothers; I just think it makes
them honest ones,” she added.
Her reflections highlight a broader cultural shift where more
women are openly questioning whether motherhood is the right path for them.
Janet stressed that
choosing not to have children, or admitting one would have preferred a child‑free
life, should not be seen as shameful.
“Culture does not give mothers just room to be. It is not
about the children being a mistake.
“I don’t think it is foolish for women to say I would choose
being child‑free,” she explained.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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