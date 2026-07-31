RUTO’s elite bodyguard DENNIS KIBET’s last post on Tiktok before he took his own life - This will move you to tears (VIDEO)





Friday, July 31, 2026 - President William Ruto's bodyguard, Dennis Kibet, shared a touching TikTok video celebrating his young family just a day before he died.

In the post, Kibet celebrated his daughter and shared a series of videos capturing moments from their family day out.

Police Constable Dennis Kibet was a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU).

According to preliminary police reports, investigators recovered a three-page handwritten note at the scene in which he cited several personal issues leading up to his death, including claims of infidelity involving his wife.

The contents of the note form part of the ongoing investigation.

Kibet was found with a gunshot wound at the Presidential Escort Unit residential quarters within Juja Sub-County on Thursday morning.

His body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja have since taken over the case and are conducting further investigations.

Below is Kibet’s last TikTok post.

RUTO’s elite bodyguard DENNIS KIBET’s last post on TikTok before he took his own life. pic.twitter.com/pojgiwRBoB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.