PHOTOs! RUTO’s elite bodyguard DENNIS KIBET adored his wife - He took his own life and accused her of infidelity in a note! Kugongewa Ni Uchungu





Friday, July 31, 2026 - Dennis Kibet, a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), adored his wife and children, only for his life to end tragically after he took his own life at his residence in Juja.

He regularly shared photos celebrating his wife on social media, often accompanying them with heartfelt messages expressing his love and appreciation for her.

Although they appeared to be a happy couple online, reports indicate that he had been grappling with domestic disputes behind the scenes.

According to preliminary police reports, investigators recovered a three-page handwritten note at the scene in which he cited several personal issues leading up to his death, including claims of infidelity involving his wife.

The contents of the note form part of the ongoing investigation.

Kibet was found with a gunshot wound at the Presidential Escort Unit residential quarters within Juja Sub-County on Thursday morning.

His body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja have since taken over the case and are conducting further investigations.

See photos of his wife below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.