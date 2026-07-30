Ruiru LADY who was bitten by alleged ‘Vampire’ and lost part of her lip recounts the harrowing attack – “It Is God Who Helped Me”





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - Lucy Kinyua, a TikToker based in Ruiru, has recounted the terrifying ordeal that left her with part of her lower lip missing after being bitten by a man residents have nicknamed the “Vampire.”

Speaking during a TikTok Live on Thursday, July 30, 2026, Kinyua, who goes by the handle Milly, showed scars across her body and described how she fought desperately to survive.

She credited her survival to divine intervention, saying, “All I can say is that it is God who helped me. See, I have marks all over my body.

“It was not easy, and I gained all these marks after struggling. So, when you see me with my bitten lip, just know that I struggled enough.”

Kinyua explained that the attacker’s disturbing pattern of biting victims on the hands and mouth suggested something ritualistic.

“From all the incidents here in Ruiru, all of them were bitten on the hands and in the mouth.

“So, this thing is kind of a cult. No one has been bitten elsewhere,” she observed.

She questioned what happened to the missing part of her lip, noting that the injury also affected her lower jaw.

“Where did he take the other part of my lip after biting me?

“My lips are not big, so when he bit me, he also took part of the lower jaw skin,” she said.

Kinyua further described the man’s unsettling behavior when confronted by the public, saying he did not speak but instead made animal-like sounds.

“He was just groaning like an animal,” she recalled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.