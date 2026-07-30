IEBC sets record straight on claims of plan to ban live streaming of 2027 election results amid uproar





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has firmly dismissed reports alleging a plan to block the livestreaming of results during the 2027 General Election.

Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, speaking on Thursday, July 30, clarified that the Commission has no intention of restricting media coverage and described the claims as misleading.

Ethekon stressed that IEBC remains committed to transparency and accountability, adding that no proposals have been made to Parliament to alter existing laws on livestreaming.

“As IEBC, we want to state categorically that we have not made any such decision, nor have we made any proposals to Parliament to try and stop live streaming.

"This Commission stands for transparency and accountability. We will be the last people to stifle media freedom,” he said.

He further revealed that IEBC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Media Sector Working Group, affirming the media’s role in scrutinizing electoral processes.

“We converged with the media and signed an MoU that allows collaboration to educate Kenyans on all the processes we are undertaking, including livestreaming,” Ethekon added.

His remarks followed reports that Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo had allegedly sponsored the Elections Laws Amendment Bill 2026, seeking to remove the legal requirement compelling IEBC to livestream results from polling stations.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale dismissed the proposal, declaring it “dead on arrival.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.