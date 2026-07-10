Rongai ‘Sharp Boy’’ busted - See how he has been conning business owners! Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO)







Friday, July 10, 2026 - A suspected conman who targeted online businesses using delivery riders has been arrested in Rongai.

According to reports, the suspect specialized in stealing electronics, dinner sets, shoes, non-stick cookware, and other assorted household items.

He is said to have edited M-PESA payment confirmation messages and showed them to riders as proof of payment before disappearing with the goods.

The suspect went on to sell the stolen items to shops around Rongai.

He is also reported to have conned several business owners in Nairobi who sell their products online, using the same modus operandi.

His luck ran out after a businesswoman reported the matter to the police after falling victim to his fraudulent activities, leading to his arrest.

Watch the video of the suspect.



