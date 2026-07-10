A photo of seasoned journalist JEFF KOINANGE while in primary school excites Netizens - Huyu Amekua Dynasty Kutoka Kitambo





Friday, July 10, 2026 - A throwback photo of renowned journalist Jeff Koinange from his primary school days has surfaced online, exciting his fans.

In the photo, Jeff is seen standing alongside a white pupil, prompting social media users to comment about his privileged upbringing.

Jeff comes from a prominent family.

His grandfather, Senior Chief Koinange Wa Mbiyu, was a renowned colonial-era Kikuyu leader who played a significant role in Kenya's early political history and was detained for nine years during the Mau Mau uprising.

See the throwback photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.