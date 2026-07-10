A photo of seasoned journalist JEFF KOINANGE while in primary school excites Netizens - Huyu Amekua Dynasty Kutoka Kitambo

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - A throwback photo of renowned journalist Jeff
Koinange from his primary school days has surfaced online, exciting his fans.
In the photo, Jeff is seen standing alongside a white pupil,
prompting social media users to comment about his privileged upbringing.
Jeff comes from a prominent family.
His grandfather, Senior Chief Koinange Wa Mbiyu, was a
renowned colonial-era Kikuyu leader who played a significant role in Kenya's
early political history and was detained for nine years during the Mau Mau
uprising.
See the throwback photo.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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