Raised by a single mother? - VIDEO of a Sheng-speaking boy going to school wearing bling sparks reactions (WATCH)

Friday, July 10, 2026 - A little boy has become a social media sensation after being captured on camera heading to school wearing flashy bling.
The boy, who calls himself "Kinara," appears in
the video speaking Sheng and confidently introducing himself.
“Mimi ndio Kinara,” he is heard saying, while also bragging
that even teachers can't control him.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
social media users wondering how he was allowed to get into school wearing
bling.
Others speculated about his upbringing, claiming he needs a
father figure to guide him.
Watch the video.
Huyu atasoma 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JuEW6j8gXx— Boniface (@kilundeezy) July 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments