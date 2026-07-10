Raised by a single mother? - VIDEO of a Sheng-speaking boy going to school wearing bling sparks reactions (WATCH)







Friday, July 10, 2026 - A little boy has become a social media sensation after being captured on camera heading to school wearing flashy bling.

The boy, who calls himself "Kinara," appears in the video speaking Sheng and confidently introducing himself.

“Mimi ndio Kinara,” he is heard saying, while also bragging that even teachers can't control him.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users wondering how he was allowed to get into school wearing bling.

Others speculated about his upbringing, claiming he needs a father figure to guide him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.