A well-endowed LADY puts up a show at the Anchors Address Club along the Northern Bypass - Wanaume Mtajenga Kweli (VIDEO)





Friday, July 10, 2026 - A video captured at the Anchors Address Club along the Northern Bypass shows a well-endowed lady showing off her dance moves, leaving male revelers unable to take their eyes off her.

Dressed in a figure-hugging maxi dress, the lady left little to the imagination as she danced the night away.

The club is popular among young revelers and ladies looking to meet well-off men.

However, there have been frequent reports of patrons being drugged at the entertainment joint.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.