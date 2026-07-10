A well-endowed LADY puts up a show at the Anchors Address Club along the Northern Bypass - Wanaume Mtajenga Kweli (VIDEO)

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - A video captured at the Anchors Address Club
along the Northern Bypass shows a well-endowed lady showing off her dance
moves, leaving male revelers unable to take their eyes off her.
Dressed in a figure-hugging maxi dress, the lady left little
to the imagination as she danced the night away.
The club is popular among young revelers and ladies looking
to meet well-off men.
However, there have been frequent reports of patrons being
drugged at the entertainment joint.
Watch the video below.
Somewhere in Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/5BhDxx7PU2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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