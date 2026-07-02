PS FIKIRINI JACOBS breaks silence after his bodyguard shot dead ODM Youth Leader, CECIL OUMA - ‘I Will Continue to Make Myself Available’







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Youth Affairs Principal Secretary (PS), Fikirini Jacobs, has formally recorded a statement with police following the death of mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who was fatally shot under unclear circumstances.

Speaking on Thursday, July 2nd, Jacobs expressed deep regret over the incident, which allegedly involved his security detail.

“The circumstances around Cecil’s death remain distressing and are the subject of an active investigation.”

“I believe no family should have to endure such a tragic loss.”

“No youth should have their life end the way Cecil’s did,” he said.

He assured the bereaved family of his cooperation with law enforcement.

“My commitment is that I will continue to make myself available for any investigations about this tragic death.”

The PS confirmed that he had been summoned by investigating officers to provide his account.

“I have responded to an invitation by the investigating agencies to record my statement as to what really transpired.”

“Already, seven people, including three from my office, have been summoned and shared their side of the story,” he disclosed.

Police have since questioned members of Jacobs’ security team and seized two firearms as part of the probe.

Investigators also obtained statements from five other individuals.

This comes after footage emerged showing Ouma entering Jacobs’ vehicle after a youth engagement forum, moments before his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST