Uganda fires back at GACHAGUA for linking President RUTO to Nation Media Group shutdown - “Focus on Kenya’s Politics”







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has strongly dismissed allegations made by former Kenyan Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, linking President William Ruto to the recent shutdown of Nation Media Group (NMG) operations in Uganda.

Gachagua castigated the closure of NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor, claiming Ruto bore responsibility due to his close ties with Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 2nd, PLU Executive Secretary and Kasambya MP, Daudi Kabanda, rejected the claims, insisting that Uganda’s decisions are guided by law and not personal relationships.

“We note remarks by former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua linking President William Ruto to the closure of NMG.”

“While President Ruto is a close confidant of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s decisions are guided by our constitution and laws not by individuals,” Kabanda stated.

He urged Gachagua to withdraw his remarks and concentrate on Kenyan politics.

“Gachagua should withdraw his statements against President Yoweri Museveni and the CDF and focus on Kenya’s politics,” he added.

Earlier, Gachagua had condemned the shutdown, arguing that Governments should address governance failures rather than silence the press.

“The problem is not the media, it is fake promises, failure, lies, a failing economy, failed systems, poor service delivery, corruption, abuse of the rule of law, abductions, extra-judicial killings, and total failure of government,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST