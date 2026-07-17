President RUTO addresses UDA’s humiliating Ol Kalou by-election loss, sends message to newly elected DCP MP.





Friday, July 17, 2026 - President William Ruto has broken his silence following UDA’s crushing defeat in the Ol Kalou by-election, where Democratic Congress Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho secured a landslide victory over UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga.

Speaking on Friday, July 17, Ruto acknowledged the outcome as the “will of the people” and urged the newly elected MP to focus on service delivery.

“Even the leader who was elected in Ol Kalou yesterday, the election is done, now get down to work.

Every leader will be judged on the work that they have done for the people,” he said.

Ruto emphasized that citizens demand tangible results.

“The citizens are smart, and they know that every leader must have a track record, opinions and plans to change our country.”

He cautioned against divisive politics, stressing the need for unity across party lines.

“What is important is to ensure that we change the lives of those who have elected us.

“Let’s not prioritise politics, drama, tribalism and hate because once the people have decided, all of us must work together; that is our commitment as leaders,” Ruto added.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hailed the win as a triumph for DCP and the wider Mount Kenya region, warning Ruto that the result signaled waning support in the vote-rich bloc ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua claimed the victory had cemented DCP’s dominance in Mount Kenya and urged local leaders to rally behind the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.