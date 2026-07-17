



Friday, July 17, 2026 - A lady who runs a boutique has left social media buzzing, with some wondering whether she was marketing her business or something else.

In the video, the well-endowed lady flaunts her voluptuous figure while rocking a short dress.

She appeared to focus more on showing off her curves than promoting the outfits on sale, sparking reactions online.

Some netizens questioned whether the video was really about advertising the boutique or attracting men for “private business”.

Watch the video.

Sa hapa anauza nini wakuu sielew tangazo pic.twitter.com/AjAKfzFPjU — SafariMlevi (@safarimlevi) July 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.