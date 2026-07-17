Friday, July 17, 2026 - A lady who runs a boutique has left social media buzzing, with
some wondering whether she was marketing her business or something else.
In
the video, the well-endowed lady flaunts her voluptuous figure while
rocking a short dress.
She
appeared to focus more on showing off her curves than promoting the outfits on
sale, sparking reactions online.
Some
netizens questioned whether the video was really about advertising the boutique
or attracting men for “private business”.
Watch the video.
Sa hapa anauza nini wakuu sielew tangazo pic.twitter.com/AjAKfzFPjU— SafariMlevi (@safarimlevi) July 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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