Polished Luo man exposed for preying on women and stealing their household items - Pretends to be a procurement officer but is reportedly jobless! "Anawadanganya na masuti" (PHOTO)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to warn fellow ladies about a man she accuses of targeting women by posing as single and financially stable.

According to her post, the well-dressed Luo man introduces himself as a procurement officer and claims to be unmarried to gain women's trust.

However, she alleges that he is married with children and is unemployed.

The woman further claimed that after winning the confidence of his victims, the man visits their homes while pretending to be a caring partner before making away with household items.

She also alleged that the suspect often dresses smartly in suits to maintain the image of a successful professional, despite claims that he does not hold the job he claims to have.

The woman urged other ladies to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the man's alleged scheme.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.