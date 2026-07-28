Mfano Bora Africa CEO, Dr. ALFYO OTUKE, accused of preying on female interns - A LADY narrates her encounter with him and claims more victims are afraid to speak out







Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - The CEO of Mfano Bora Africa, a leading consulting firm in logistics with offices in Rongai, has been accused of preying on female interns.

One of the victims claimed that the CEO, identified as Dr. Alfayo Otuke, took advantage of her after she was done with her internship and made advances towards her in exchange for a certificate to indicate that she had completed her internship.

Despite reporting to her institution, no action was taken against the CEO.

She also reported the matter to the police, but he bribed his way out.

She further claimed that after her encounter with the CEO, she later discovered that more victims were afraid to speak.

The victim’s confession was corroborated on Reddit, where more victims spoke out.

Another victim also reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform, claiming that Dr. Otuke preyed on her during her internship.

Check out her messages.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.



