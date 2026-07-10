PHOTOs of the beautiful slay queen, GETRUDE, who stole money and expensive watch from forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE at Summer Tides





Friday, July 10, 2026 - Controversial forex trader Raymond Omosa, better known as Kenyan Prince, is said to have lost money and an expensive watch to a slay queen he met at the much-hyped Summer Tides festival last weekend.

According to reports circulating online, Kenyan Prince was attracted to the lady's beauty and decided to spend time with her.

The two were filmed at a popular restaurant in Malindi, where Prince was heard complaining about being filmed without his consent.

He later reportedly took her to an Airbnb, where they spent the night together.

A source reached out to popular blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea Platform and claimed that the lady, who has since been identified as Getrude, stole money and an expensive watch from Kenyan Prince.

A sneak peek at her Instagram account shows that she lives a flamboyant lifestyle.





See her photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.