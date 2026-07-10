Meet NJERI, the ex-lover of senior cop AGNES NDANU, who is accused of pushing her lover NICOLE OMONDI from a sixth-floor apartment -Their relationship was toxic (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 10, 2026 - Senior police officer Agnes Ndanu reportedly dated a woman identified as Njeri before she met her estranged lover, Nicole Omondi, whom she is accused of pushing from a sixth-floor apartment in Thome, Kasarani.
A source
familiar with Njeri's past relationship with Ndanu claimed that their
relationship was toxic.
According
to the source, Njeri ended the relationship after being subjected to frequent
assaults.
Ndanu is
being sought by DCI detectives after she was linked to the assault of her
lover, Nicole, who is currently admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.
According to reports, Ndanu
confronted Nicole after a drinking spree and assaulted her, accusing her of
cheating.
Below are photos of Ndanu's ex-lover, Njeri.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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