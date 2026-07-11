PHOTOs of ALICE, the former staff member who leaked private messages of ECB Technologies CEO, EDWIN NGANYI, begging her for “MECHI” despite him being her uncle





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Alice, a former staff member at ECB Technologies, an electronics and computer retail store located in Nairobi CBD, has accused the company's CEO and founder, Edwin Nganyi, of making inappropriate advances towards her, allegations she says forced her to quit her job.

Taking to her X account, Alice alleged that despite Nganyi being her uncle, he made unwanted advances towards her.

She shared what she claimed were private messages sent by Nganyi, which she says show him making repeated advances and asking to have "mechi" with her.





According to Alice, she rejected the advances and eventually quit her job.

See the leaked messages and Alice's photos below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.