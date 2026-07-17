PHOTO of a beautiful mchele LADY who drugged a man, robbed him and left him for dead shared online as police pursue her - Usiwahi Danganywa Na Urembo







Friday, July 17, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected “mchele” lady accused of drugging a man before robbing him of household items and cash.

Reports indicate that the suspect frequents entertainment joints, where she targets men and lures them with her beauty.

According to the reports, one of the victims recently met her at a city club before taking her to his house, where she drugged him and stole his valuables, leaving him unconscious.

The suspect is also said to have active court cases and is reportedly on the run.

Her photo has since been shared widely on social media as detectives continue with efforts to trace and arrest her.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.