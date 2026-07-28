PHOTO! Broke Nairobi slay queen taken to a police station for failing to pay Uber - Look at her daring outfit





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - A Nairobi slay queen was taken to a police station after failing to pay an Uber driver.

According to information shared online, she had relied on someone who had promised to pay for her cab fare upon arrival.

However, after reaching her destination, the person who had ordered the ride reportedly became unreachable, leaving her unable to settle the fare.

The cab driver is said to have taken her to the nearest police station after she failed to make the payment.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with many urging women to always have money to cater for their own transport and other expenses, even when someone else has offered to foot the bill.

Social media users advised that depending entirely on another person to pay can sometimes lead to embarrassing situations if they fail to honor their promise.

The photo of the young lady, whose outfit also attracted attention online, has since gone viral.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.