2 young men arrested trafficking bhang worth Ksh 3.3 million in a heavily tinted Nissan Note during a high-speed highway chase (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 -A high-speed chase along the busy Eldoret-Nakuru Highway ended with the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers and the recovery of cannabis worth an estimated Ksh 3.3 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, working alongside K9 officers, acted on intelligence and laid an ambush for a blue Nissan Note, registration number KDN 836H.

When officers signaled the driver to stop, he sped off, triggering a dramatic chase along the highway.

Police said the vehicle continued speeding even after one of its front tyres was deflated.

The driver made a dangerous U-turn at the KFA Roundabout before racing towards the Eveready area on a damaged rim.

Realizing they could not evade the pursuing officers, the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

However, detectives quickly caught up with them and placed them under arrest.

A search of the abandoned Nissan Note led to the recovery of five sacks containing 110 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, with an estimated street value of Ksh 3.3 million.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, are in police custody awaiting arraignment.

The recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.