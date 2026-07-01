Petite but Curvy! Stunning Meru Slay Queen sets social media ablaze with viral dance challenge and men are drooling - See NYASH!! (WATCH)







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - A little-known Slay Queen from Meru has set social media abuzz after sharing a video of herself taking part in a trending dance challenge.

In the viral clip, the petite yet curvy beauty is seen dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuates her physique as she confidently shows off her dance moves.

Her combination of energetic performance and striking appearance has captivated viewers, with many praising her confidence and charisma.

The video has since attracted a flood of reactions, particularly from male netizens, who flooded the comment section with cheeky remarks, while some boldly tried their luck by shooting their shots.

Watch the video>>> below

Lemme show you my talent 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/TNZOphD9Df — Gakii (@_Gakii_) June 30, 2026