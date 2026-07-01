Nairobi single mother heartbroken after son leaves home to look for his biological father – See the letter he left behind







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - A Nairobi businesswoman and single mother was left devastated after waking up to discover her teenage son missing, with only a handwritten letter explaining his decision to leave home.

In the emotional note, the boy apologized for mistakes he had been accused of during the school holidays, insisting that he had been trying to change.

He revealed that he had chosen to seek out his biological father, hoping the man would finally take responsibility, pay his school fees and even transfer him to a different school.

“I have decided to part ways with the family for a while because you were right.”

“My biological father has been sleeping on all the hard work you have put in, and so, of my own free will, I have decided to go and confront him and make him pay my school fees,” the letter read in part.

The boy expressed gratitude to his mother for her love and care, promising to return during the August holiday.

“I love you, and bye for now,” he concluded.

The mother, overwhelmed with grief, said raising children in a broken family had been one of her greatest challenges.

She accused her estranged husband of refusing to provide support despite a court order, and of influencing their son against her.

“He told the therapist I am the worst mother and that I don’t love him. His biological father has always planted a bad seed in him,” she lamented.

She added that when she left the marriage, she surrendered everything she had worked for and started afresh, yet her former partner never helped.

According to her, the father has deliberately distanced himself from the children, refusing to let them visit or build a relationship.





The Kenyan DAILY POST