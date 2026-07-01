Nigerian man taken to court over assault cries to the judge - Claims he went mad after finding out his Kenyan girlfriend had dumped him for a wealthy MZUNGU (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A Nigerian man who was
arraigned in court over the alleged assault of his Kenyan girlfriend left the
courtroom amused as he emotionally narrated how he discovered she had allegedly
dumped him for a wealthy mzungu.
In a video circulating online, the man says that on the day
of his arrest, he had spent time with his girlfriend and she even woke up early
to prepare a meal for him, leading him to believe everything was fine between
them.
He claimed that he was shocked when police officers arrived
at the house and arrested him after his girlfriend accused him of assault.
According to the man, he later discovered that his
girlfriend was involved in an affair with a mzungu after he caught them
chatting while the couple was in bed together.
He told the court that the heartbreak deeply affected him,
claiming it drove him "mad."
Watch the hilarious video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Nigerian man cries in court, claims that her Kenyan lover dumped him for a wealthy Mzungu. pic.twitter.com/Oohwms17q5— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 1, 2026
0 Comments