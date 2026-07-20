One of the ladies linked to romantic affairs with Government bigwigs, including DENNIS ITUMBI, leaves men salivating - Watch video! She handles state functions







Monday, July 20, 2026 - A lady who works as an usher during State functions has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing a video of herself taking part in a popular dance challenge while on duty.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the lady, who is part of Carol Ushers, an events company that handles State functions, is seen showing off smooth dance moves, leaving men begging for more.

She was attending one of the recent State functions when the video was recorded.

The lady is among those who were previously linked to romantic affairs with senior Government officials, including Dennis Itumbi.

Watch the video below.

One of the ushers handling State functions pic.twitter.com/Ua8QW6zfEY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.