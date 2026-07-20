Netizens react to the price of soda at Governor SUSAN KIHIKA’s newly launched Encore Hotel said to have been built using proceeds of corruption - Hapa Kama Huna Pesa Usikanyage





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a price list for several beverages at Encore Hotel, the newly launched multi-billion-shilling hotel owned by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and her husband, Sam Mburu, surfaced online.

According to the menu, a bottle of soda costs Ksh 400, while a can of Red Bull is priced at Ksh 1,000.

The state-of-the-art hotel has continued to attract attention online, with many social media users discussing its luxurious status and premium pricing.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly accused Governor Kihika of looting taxpayers' money to finance the construction of the hotel.

See the menu below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.