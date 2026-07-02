“No man has ever asked me to be his girlfriend" – 22-year-old LADY laments and wonders if something is wrong with her in viral post (LOOK)

Thursday, July 02,
2026 - A young woman’s candid confession has stirred reactions online after
she revealed that no man has ever asked her to be his girlfriend or wife.
Taking to X, she wrote: “I’m 22 years old, and I want to tell y’all
this for free… No man has ever asked me to be his girlfriend, not to talk of
his wife. Not even once in my 22 years of living.”
She explained that men only approach her for casual
encounters.
“It’s always one of these three things: they want to get down with
me, be friends with benefits, or just have a one-night stand,” she
said.
While she laughs it off, she admitted, “It makes me sad sometimes, and I honestly don’t know what I’m doing wrong.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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