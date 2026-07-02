'Is This Really Omanga? MILLICENT OMANGA's school uniform PHOTOs spark buzz as netizens marvel at her new look







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing photos of herself dressed in a school uniform.

Omanga, who has declared her interest in the Nairobi Woman Representative seat, was accompanied by her children, Wayne and Maya, as she revisited her former primary school, Ainsworth Primary School, to launch a sanitary towel donation drive.

Sharing photos from the visit, she wrote:

"Today, with my kids Wayne and Maya, I returned to Ainsworth Primary School—where my journey began—to launch the Free Omanga Care Sanitary Towels Initiative.”

“No girl should miss school because she cannot afford sanitary towels.”

“Leadership is service. Together, we are building a Kenya where every child has an equal opportunity to succeed."

While many praised the initiative, it was her striking new look following her dramatic weight loss that stole the spotlight.

Her remarkable transformation left social media users amazed, with many complimenting her appearance and expressing admiration for her fitness journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST