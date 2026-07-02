Beautiful Slay Queens put up a show at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani - Wanaume Mtajenga Nyumbani Kweli? (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Three beautiful slay queens turned heads at the popular Quiver Lounge in Kilimani after taking to the dance floor and showcasing energetic dance moves.

Dressed to impress in eye-catching outfits that accentuated their curves, the ladies left revelers entertained as they performed coordinated dance routines.

As expected, the video sparked a buzz on social media, with some men jokingly wondering whether they would ever manage to build houses upcountry with such beautiful ladies around Nairobi, ready to tempt them into spending money.

Watch the video>>> below

Beautiful Slay Queens put up a show at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani - Wanaume Mtajenga Nyumbani Kweli? pic.twitter.com/KTSWxOvlTR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST