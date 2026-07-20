Mystery as Kasarani lady dies at Altura Apartments in Upperhill under controversial circumstances - Her latest moments revealed (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 20, 2026 - A family in Kasarani is seeking answers following the death of their 21-year-old daughter, Margaret Wambui, who fell from the 22nd floor of Altura Apartments in Upper Hill, Nairobi, under circumstances that remain under investigation.
The incident has left her
relatives questioning what happened during her final moments after she
reportedly accessed the residential building at night, went to the rooftop, and
was later found dead in a neighbouring building.
The family says they are
struggling to understand how Wambui, who had left home for her hotel
internship, ended up at the apartment complex and what transpired before the
fatal fall.
According to her relatives,
Wambui left home at around 7:00 p.m. for her workplace attachment, but
they have not established whether she ever arrived at the hotel.
Her family further says a
friend raised the alarm after repeatedly failing to reach her and receiving an
unexpected response when calling Wambui’s phone, prompting them to seek
assistance from the authorities.
Police later recovered her
handbag from the rooftop.
It contained her phone, work
uniform, and other personal belongings.
Detectives from Kilimani
Police Station are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the
events leading to her death.
The family has questioned the
circumstances surrounding the incident and is calling for a thorough
investigation to determine whether Wambui accidentally fell, died by su!c!de,
or whether another explanation accounts for her death.
Her body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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