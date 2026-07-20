Mystery as Kasarani lady dies at Altura Apartments in Upperhill under controversial circumstances - Her latest moments revealed (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - A family in Kasarani is seeking answers following the death of their 21-year-old daughter, Margaret Wambui, who fell from the 22nd floor of Altura Apartments in Upper Hill, Nairobi, under circumstances that remain under investigation.

The incident has left her relatives questioning what happened during her final moments after she reportedly accessed the residential building at night, went to the rooftop, and was later found dead in a neighbouring building.

The family says they are struggling to understand how Wambui, who had left home for her hotel internship, ended up at the apartment complex and what transpired before the fatal fall.

According to her relatives, Wambui left home at around 7:00 p.m. for her workplace attachment, but they have not established whether she ever arrived at the hotel.

Her family further says a friend raised the alarm after repeatedly failing to reach her and receiving an unexpected response when calling Wambui’s phone, prompting them to seek assistance from the authorities.

Police later recovered her handbag from the rooftop.

It contained her phone, work uniform, and other personal belongings.

Detectives from Kilimani Police Station are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the events leading to her death.

The family has questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and is calling for a thorough investigation to determine whether Wambui accidentally fell, died by su!c!de, or whether another explanation accounts for her death.

Her body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.