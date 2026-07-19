This is too much now! VIDEO of a little girl entertaining controversial Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI at a school function causes an online uproar (Watch)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Scandal-ridden Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, has once again found himself at the center of online debate after a video of a young schoolgirl entertaining him during a school function surfaced.

The MP had attended the event as the chief guest.

In the video, the girl is seen dancing energetically as she welcomed the MP to address the crowd, with some social media users criticizing the incident and accusing him of using schoolchildren for political clout as he campaigns for another term in office.

Watch the video and be the judge.

Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI at a school function pic.twitter.com/w7E63jCyUr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.