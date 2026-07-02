Najiuza - River Road LADY publicly confesses she is proud of her street hustle and exposes a fellow LADY called AKINYI for conspiring with thieves to rob men (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - A lady who plies her trade in Nairobi's River Road area has stunned social media users after publicly revealing her hustle.

She parades herself along one of the busy streets in River Road, targeting male passersby looking for quick paid encounters.

She went on to expose another lady identified as Akinyi, whom she claims conspires with her husband and other thieves to rob unsuspecting men.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, she is seen confronting Akinyi and accusing her of being a thief.

In another video, the lady is heard saying she is not ashamed of her 'hustle'.

''Nishakubali Kazi Yangu,'' she says.

Watch the videos below

Najiuza - River Road LADY publicly confesses she is proud of her street hustle and exposes a fellow LADY called AKINYI for conspiring with thieves to rob men pic.twitter.com/UXnVO8GHGz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

Najiuza - River Road LADY publicly confesses she is proud of her street hustle and exposes a fellow LADY called AKINYI for conspiring with thieves to rob men pic.twitter.com/jM1GzEsb1s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST