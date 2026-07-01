Video shows three thugs targeting a LADY and robbing her in broad daylight as insecurity escalates in Nairobi and its environs

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A video showing a daylight robbery targeting a helpless woman in a city estate has emerged as concerns over insecurity in Nairobi and its surrounding areas continue to grow.
In the video, the woman is seen walking along a secluded
path, seemingly unaware that three suspected thugs were trailing her.
The suspects accosted her, pinned her to the ground, and
violently robbed her before fleeing the scene.
The victim was left visibly shaken following the ordeal as
the suspects walked away.
Some residents who witnessed the incident are heard
shouting, “Mwizi! Mwizi!” in an attempt to alert others as the robbery
unfolded.
Watch the video>>> below
A helpless woman was violently robbed in broad daylight by three grown men.— 𝙋𝘼𝙐𝙇. 𝐎. 𝐍𝐄𝐊𝐎 (@ouma_neko) July 1, 2026
They beat her, stripped her of her belongings, and then shamelessly fought among themselves over the loot as if her pain meant nothing.
What breaks the heart is what happened next: the robbers did not… pic.twitter.com/9DlRAHH8ww
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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