Video shows three thugs targeting a LADY and robbing her in broad daylight as insecurity escalates in Nairobi and its environs



Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A video showing a daylight robbery targeting a helpless woman in a city estate has emerged as concerns over insecurity in Nairobi and its surrounding areas continue to grow.

In the video, the woman is seen walking along a secluded path, seemingly unaware that three suspected thugs were trailing her.

The suspects accosted her, pinned her to the ground, and violently robbed her before fleeing the scene.

The victim was left visibly shaken following the ordeal as the suspects walked away.

Some residents who witnessed the incident are heard shouting, “Mwizi! Mwizi!” in an attempt to alert others as the robbery unfolded.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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