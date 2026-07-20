Nilikua Nauza 1K - MARION NAIPEI recounts her past life in the streets during a service at Pastor KANYARI’s church (VIDEO)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Marion Naipei has opened up about her past, revealing that men “misused her” before turning her life around and joining Pastor Victor Kanyari's church.

Speaking during a church service, the single mother of one recounted how she was paid as little as Ksh 1,000 by clients.

“Nilikua napewa 1K,” she said while sharing her testimony.

Pastor Kanyari said that since Marion joined his church, he has been supporting her financially to help her rebuild her life.

“I have been giving her Ksh 50,000,” Kanyari said, adding that he does not want Marion to return to her former lifestyle.

Marion shot to fame last year after an embarrassing video of her at a club went viral on social media.

As she faced widespread online criticism, Pastor Kanyari publicly defended her and later welcomed her to serve at his church on Kangundo Road.

Watch the video below.



